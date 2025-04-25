Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Broadcom

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AVGO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Broadcom.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $671,870, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,060,035.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $235.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale activity within a strike price range from $105.0 to $235.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.15 $7.1 $7.1 $170.00 $497.0K 8.8K 63 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $13.65 $13.6 $13.6 $177.50 $308.7K 830 24 AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.3 $8.2 $8.3 $205.00 $182.6K 3.9K 246 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/25/25 $14.5 $14.0 $14.0 $175.00 $139.8K 2.9K 36 AVGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $17.35 $17.2 $17.35 $230.00 $121.4K 2.7K 171

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Broadcom, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Broadcom's Current Market Status

With a volume of 5,288,537, the price of AVGO is up 0.24% at $188.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 47 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Broadcom

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $221.67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for AVGO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

