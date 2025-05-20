Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Booking Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Booking Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) revealed 60 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 28% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 16 were puts, with a value of $645,667, and 44 were calls, valued at $20,951,703.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3600.0 and $6500.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Booking Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Booking Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3600.0 to $6500.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Booking Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $2132.0 $2096.0 $2096.0 $3600.00 $3.1M 129 109 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $2128.0 $2096.0 $2096.0 $3600.00 $3.1M 129 109 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $2132.0 $2096.0 $2096.0 $3600.00 $3.1M 129 94 BKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $2128.0 $2096.0 $2096.0 $3600.00 $1.0M 129 129 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $2090.0 $2053.0 $2090.0 $3600.00 $836.0K 129 40

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, Rentalcars.com, Kayak, and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Booking Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Booking Holdings's Current Market Status

With a volume of 114,311, the price of BKNG is down -1.57% at $5293.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 72 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5373.8.

Latest Ratings for BKNG

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 B. Riley Securities Maintains Buy Buy

