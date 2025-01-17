Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Booking Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BKNG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 70 uncommon options trades for Booking Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $2,208,876, and 57 are calls, for a total amount of $2,570,119.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4100.0 and $5800.0 for Booking Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Booking Holdings options trades today is 160.22 with a total volume of 412.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Booking Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $4100.0 to $5800.0 over the last 30 days.

Booking Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BKNG PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $327.2 $302.2 $313.0 $4100.00 $1.5M 2 50 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $303.0 $285.5 $303.0 $4670.00 $181.8K 25 6 BKNG PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $166.2 $155.0 $155.0 $4550.00 $155.0K 4 10 BKNG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $217.0 $200.1 $208.0 $5100.00 $145.6K 19 8 BKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $270.0 $260.6 $270.0 $4950.00 $108.0K 38 4

About Booking Holdings

Booking is the world's largest online travel agency by sales, offering booking and payment services for hotel and alternative accommodation rooms, airline tickets, rental cars, restaurant reservations, cruises, experiences, and other vacation packages. The company operates several branded travel booking sites, including Booking.com, Agoda, OpenTable, and Rentalcars.com, and has expanded into travel media with the acquisitions of Kayak and Momondo. Transaction fees for online bookings account for the bulk of revenue and profits.

In light of the recent options history for Booking Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Booking Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 170,593, the BKNG's price is up by 1.6%, now at $4942.98. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 34 days. Expert Opinions on Booking Holdings

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $5242.5.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Booking Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

