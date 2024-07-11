Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Blackstone

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Blackstone.

Looking at options history for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,321,320 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $346,775.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $90.0 to $145.0 for Blackstone during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Blackstone's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Blackstone's significant trades, within a strike price range of $90.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

Blackstone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $16.3 $13.2 $15.0 $120.00 $750.0K 613 0 BX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.5 $5.3 $5.7 $105.00 $285.0K 841 0 BX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.95 $5.2 $5.2 $90.00 $260.0K 2.5K 2 BX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/23/24 $2.09 $1.99 $2.09 $135.00 $104.5K 2 2 BX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $1.64 $1.51 $1.51 $131.00 $76.0K 118 1

About Blackstone

Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager with $1.040 trillion in total asset under management, including $762.6 billion in fee-earning assets under management, at the end of 2023. The company has four core business segments: private equity (22% of fee-earning AUM and 28% of base management fees), real estate (39% and 43%), credit and insurance (29% and 21%), and hedge fund solutions (10% and 8%). While the firm primarily serves institutional investors (87% of AUM), it also caters to clients in the high-net-worth channel (13%). Blackstone operates through 25 offices in the Americas (8), Europe and the Middle East (9), and the Asia-Pacific region (8).

In light of the recent options history for Blackstone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Blackstone Trading volume stands at 1,231,035, with BX's price up by 1.98%, positioned at $126.72. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $130.0.

An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $134. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Blackstone, which currently sits at a price target of $126.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Blackstone, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.