Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Bilibili

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bilibili.

Looking at options history for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $95,098 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $720,898.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $16.0 to $27.0 for Bilibili over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Bilibili's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Bilibili's significant trades, within a strike price range of $16.0 to $27.0, over the past month.

Bilibili 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.15 $6.35 $27.00 $139.0K 467 166 BILI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.5 $6.2 $6.4 $27.00 $138.2K 467 385 BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.35 $6.35 $27.00 $95.2K 467 16 BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.4 $6.85 $6.85 $25.00 $75.3K 333 296 BILI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.6 $6.85 $6.85 $25.00 $58.2K 333 101

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Bilibili, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Bilibili With a volume of 4,657,168, the price of BILI is down -2.79% at $22.34. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bilibili, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.