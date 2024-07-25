Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Bilibili

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bilibili.

Looking at options history for Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,134,265 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $452,310.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.5 and $16.0 for Bilibili, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bilibili's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bilibili's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $16.0 in the last 30 days.

Bilibili Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BILI PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.7 $1.64 $1.69 $15.00 $642.2K 5.4K 3.8K BILI PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.42 $1.37 $1.38 $12.50 $414.0K 6.2K 3.0K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.48 $1.43 $1.48 $16.00 $135.9K 2.9K 2.5K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.44 $1.41 $1.44 $16.00 $73.4K 2.9K 1.5K BILI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.45 $1.41 $1.44 $16.00 $68.5K 2.9K 1.0K

About Bilibili

Bilibili is a Chinese online entertainment platform that is best known for its video-sharing site that resembles YouTube. The site was founded in 2009 and started as a long-form video platform for anime, comics, and gaming, or ACG, content that appealed to Gen Z users. Since then, it has expanded its content on the platform to include a broader range of interests that have attracted Chinese users outside of the Gen Z cohort. The firm generates revenue through five main areas: advertising, games, live streaming, value-added services, and e-commerce.

Current Position of Bilibili With a trading volume of 4,074,925, the price of BILI is up by 0.9%, reaching $14.6. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Bilibili options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.