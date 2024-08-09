Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Beyond Meat

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BYND often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Beyond Meat. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 41% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $33,462, and 11 calls, totaling $686,465.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.0 to $10.0 for Beyond Meat over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Beyond Meat options trades today is 5891.2 with a total volume of 179,640.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Beyond Meat's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $1.0 $0.9 $0.9 $8.00 $104.1K 2.0K 8.7K BYND CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/09/24 $2.3 $2.0 $2.02 $7.00 $95.9K 2.8K 37.5K BYND CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $1.06 $0.46 $0.89 $7.50 $89.4K 2.1K 8.0K BYND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/09/24 $1.16 $0.08 $1.16 $8.00 $72.8K 2.0K 4.0K BYND CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $0.35 $0.34 $0.35 $7.00 $61.5K 2.8K 34.5K

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat Inc is a provider of plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. It builds meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating plant-based meat product It has products such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, jerky, meatballs and chicken. The company generates revenue from sales of its products to the customers across mainstream grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets and schools, mainly in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Beyond Meat, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now? With a volume of 14,993,572, the price of BYND is down -0.92% at $6.47. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Beyond Meat

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $6.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Beyond Meat with a target price of $6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Beyond Meat options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

