Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Bank of America

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $318,093 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $292,108.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bank of America stands at 16760.43, with a total volume reaching 4,768.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bank of America, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bank of America 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $6.45 $6.35 $6.45 $45.00 $174.8K 1.0K 274 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.17 $1.13 $1.14 $35.00 $80.1K 9.4K 0 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $38.00 $64.0K 1.1K 400 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.2 $3.1 $3.2 $38.00 $64.0K 1.1K 200 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.81 $0.79 $0.79 $35.00 $63.1K 50.3K 803

About Bank of America

Bank of America is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States, with more than $3.0 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking, and global markets. Bank of America's consumer-facing lines of business include its network of branches and deposit-gathering operations, retail lending products, credit and debit cards, and small-business services. The company's Merrill Lynch operations provide brokerage and wealth-management services, as does its private bank. Wholesale lines of business include investment banking, corporate and commercial real estate lending, and capital markets operations. Bank of America has operations in several countries but is primarily US-focused.

In light of the recent options history for Bank of America, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Bank of America With a trading volume of 9,459,209, the price of BAC is up by 0.66%, reaching $39.6. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. Expert Opinions on Bank of America

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $49.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Bank of America with a target price of $49.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

