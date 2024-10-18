Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Baidu

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIDU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 96 uncommon options trades for Baidu.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 16% bullish and 79%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $554,851, and 91 are calls, for a total amount of $3,858,668.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $150.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Baidu's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Baidu's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Baidu 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $20.15 $19.65 $20.0 $115.00 $200.0K 1 100 BIDU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $16.35 $15.85 $16.35 $111.00 $163.5K 115 100 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $26.05 $26.0 $26.0 $75.00 $104.0K 5.7K 1.7K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $25.85 $25.8 $25.8 $75.00 $103.2K 5.7K 1.2K BIDU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $56.95 $54.45 $55.7 $150.00 $94.6K 15 17

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with over 50% share of the search engine market in 2024 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2023. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

In light of the recent options history for Baidu, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Baidu's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,423,358, the price of BIDU is up 2.67% at $94.57. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 32 days. Expert Opinions on Baidu

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $100.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from HSBC downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $100.

