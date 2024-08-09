Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Baidu

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 7% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 92% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $266,471 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $866,995.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $120.0 for Baidu, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Baidu's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Baidu's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $8.1 $8.1 $90.00 $217.0K 1.4K 772 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.2 $8.1 $8.1 $90.00 $202.5K 1.4K 504 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.5 $8.1 $8.1 $90.00 $202.5K 1.4K 254 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $85.00 $91.8K 6.6K 429 BIDU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $4.75 $4.7 $4.7 $85.00 $78.5K 6.6K 199

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

Baidu's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 859,330, with BIDU's price down by -1.66%, positioned at $85.1. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Baidu

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $129.33333333333334.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Baidu with a target price of $128. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $135. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Baidu, maintaining a target price of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

