Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Baidu

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BIDU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 uncommon options trades for Baidu.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 56% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $441,809, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $1,412,227.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $120.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Baidu stands at 1417.89, with a total volume reaching 5,353.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Baidu, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Baidu Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $5.35 $5.05 $5.35 $120.00 $267.5K 684 505 BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $28.6 $28.35 $28.35 $80.00 $198.4K 93 70 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.3 $8.9 $9.0 $95.00 $180.0K 600 210 BIDU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $4.9 $4.75 $4.85 $95.00 $121.2K 1.2K 36 BIDU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.15 $4.1 $4.15 $105.00 $113.2K 1.1K 287

About Baidu

Baidu is the largest internet search engine in China with 84% share of the search engine market in September 2021 per web analytics firm, Statcounter. The firm generated 72% of core revenue from online marketing services from its search engine in 2022. Outside its search engine, Baidu is a technology-driven company and its other major growth initiatives are artificial intelligence cloud, video streaming services, voice recognition technology, and autonomous driving.

In light of the recent options history for Baidu, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,816,128, the price of BIDU is down -1.79% at $97.14. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 81 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Baidu

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $150.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Buy rating on Baidu with a target price of $130. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Morgan Stanley lowers its rating to Equal-Weight with a new price target of $125. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $180. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Baidu, targeting a price of $135. An analyst from Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Baidu options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

