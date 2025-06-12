Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Axon Enterprise

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AXON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Axon Enterprise.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $438,570, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $597,208.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $830.0 for Axon Enterprise over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Axon Enterprise's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Axon Enterprise's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $830.0 in the last 30 days.

Axon Enterprise Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $600.0 $594.0 $594.0 $200.00 $237.6K 9 4 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $590.9 $583.1 $583.52 $210.00 $233.4K 2 4 AXON CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $488.4 $484.0 $484.0 $300.00 $96.8K 34 2 AXON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $66.4 $61.8 $61.8 $770.00 $92.7K 12 15 AXON PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $155.0 $150.0 $155.0 $770.00 $77.5K 1 7

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Inc is building a public safety operating system by integrating a suite of hardware devices and cloud software solutions. The company's suite includes cloud-hosted digital evidence management solutions, productivity and real-time operations software, body cameras, in-car cameras, TASER energy devices, drones and robotic security, and training solutions. The company's operation comprises of two operating segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Software and Sensors segment, which is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and selling fully integrated hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Current Position of Axon Enterprise

Currently trading with a volume of 199,568, the AXON's price is down by -0.85%, now at $771.75.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Axon Enterprise

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $862.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Axon Enterprise with a target price of $895. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Axon Enterprise, which currently sits at a price target of $830.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Axon Enterprise, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AXON

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AXON

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.