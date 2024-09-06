Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in AT&T

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AT&T (NYSE:T).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with T, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for AT&T.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 83% bullish and 16%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $87,991, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $813,343.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $14.0 to $23.0 for AT&T over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AT&T's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AT&T's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $14.0 to $23.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AT&T Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume T CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $0.63 $0.61 $0.6 $23.00 $180.0K 312 3.0K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.0 $4.9 $5.0 $16.00 $127.5K 100 256 T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.47 $2.19 $2.47 $20.00 $98.6K 17.9K 510 T PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $0.76 $0.73 $0.73 $21.50 $87.9K 40 2.4K T CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $18.00 $87.8K 8.0K 1

About AT&T

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The firm is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 72 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 16% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 11% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 23 million customers, but this business only accounts for 4% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AT&T, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AT&T Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 22,926,483, with T's price up by 1.23%, positioned at $20.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 47 days. Expert Opinions on AT&T

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $18.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from MoffettNathanson keeps a Neutral rating on AT&T with a target price of $18.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

