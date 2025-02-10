Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in AstraZeneca

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for AstraZeneca.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,835, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $3,881,635.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $65.0 and $77.5 for AstraZeneca, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AstraZeneca stands at 1003.75, with a total volume reaching 7,809.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AstraZeneca, situated within the strike price corridor from $65.0 to $77.5, throughout the last 30 days.

AstraZeneca Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.9 $5.55 $5.8 $77.50 $1.9M 3.1K 0 AZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.15 $3.2 $75.00 $1.0M 2.4K 3.5K AZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.34 $2.0 $2.3 $77.50 $689.9K 535 3.0K AZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.2 $8.15 $8.15 $65.00 $39.1K 920 368 AZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.0 $7.8 $8.0 $65.00 $38.3K 920 740

About AstraZeneca

A merger between Astra of Sweden and Zeneca Group of the United Kingdom formed AstraZeneca in 1999. The firm sells branded drugs across a number of major therapeutic areas, including gastrointestinal, diabetes, cardiovascular, respiratory, cancer, immunology and rare diseases. The majority of sales come from international markets with the United States representing close to one third of its sales.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AstraZeneca, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is AstraZeneca Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,149,033, with AZN's price up by 0.87%, positioned at $72.61. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 73 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AstraZeneca, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

