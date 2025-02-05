Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in AST SpaceMobile

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AST SpaceMobile.

Looking at options history for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,480,109 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,406,913.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $55.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for AST SpaceMobile options trades today is 3781.71 with a total volume of 25,151.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for AST SpaceMobile's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.3 $5.05 $5.3 $25.00 $312.1K 239 2.2K ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.1 $4.95 $5.1 $25.00 $194.4K 239 404 ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.15 $5.0 $5.15 $25.00 $138.5K 239 1.3K ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $5.1 $5.05 $5.1 $25.00 $132.6K 239 664 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.0 $13.4 $13.85 $20.00 $112.1K 4.2K 430

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Present Market Standing of AST SpaceMobile With a trading volume of 7,047,429, the price of ASTS is up by 5.39%, reaching $24.34. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About AST SpaceMobile

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $40.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Scotiabank continues to hold a Sector Outperform rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $40.

