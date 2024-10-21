Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in ARM Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on ARM Holdings. Our analysis of options history for ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM) revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 51% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $362,337, and 23 were calls, valued at $1,483,598.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $185.0 for ARM Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ARM Holdings stands at 1048.92, with a total volume reaching 6,213.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ARM Holdings, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $185.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ARM Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $15.0 $14.85 $14.85 $150.00 $297.0K 3.2K 236 ARM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $13.15 $12.95 $13.05 $150.00 $259.7K 3.2K 255 ARM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $5.0 $4.8 $4.8 $155.00 $110.4K 507 256 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $4.65 $4.6 $4.6 $152.50 $67.1K 481 651 ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.9 $11.8 $11.8 $150.00 $59.0K 2.6K 90

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

ARM Holdings's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 2,239,796, the price of ARM is down by -1.64%, reaching $150.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

