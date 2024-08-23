Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in ARM Holdings

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on ARM Holdings (NASDAQ:ARM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ARM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 54 uncommon options trades for ARM Holdings.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,321,268, and 33 are calls, for a total amount of $1,776,441.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $200.0 for ARM Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ARM Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ARM Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

ARM Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ARM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $17.7 $17.35 $17.6 $135.00 $422.4K 401 38 ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.5 $4.3 $4.5 $85.00 $135.0K 796 912 ARM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.65 $5.5 $5.55 $100.00 $133.2K 7.6K 243 ARM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $26.15 $25.9 $26.15 $145.00 $125.5K 1.0K 49 ARM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $15.85 $15.8 $15.8 $135.00 $94.8K 1.8K 67

About ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the IP owner and developer of the ARM architecture (ARM stands for Acorn RISC Machine), which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allows them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ARM Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of ARM Holdings Trading volume stands at 6,145,870, with ARM's price up by 4.83%, positioned at $135.99. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 84 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ARM Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

