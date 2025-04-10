Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Arista Networks

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 41 uncommon options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 29% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $2,138,381, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $668,720.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $27.5 to $115.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Arista Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Arista Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $27.5 to $115.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $20.6 $20.3 $20.5 $85.00 $412.0K 8 202 ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $19.1 $18.9 $19.1 $80.00 $194.8K 275 142 ANET PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.0 $14.5 $15.0 $67.50 $168.0K 28 4 ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $20.8 $20.5 $20.8 $85.00 $147.6K 8 274 ANET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $70.00 $139.3K 9.6K 368

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

Current Position of Arista Networks

Currently trading with a volume of 7,897,684, the ANET's price is down by -3.45%, now at $73.38.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

What The Experts Say On Arista Networks

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $74.5.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $76. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $73.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Arista Networks options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for ANET

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 UBS Upgrades Neutral Buy

