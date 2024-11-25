Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Arista Networks

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ANET often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 options trades for Arista Networks. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 42% bullish and 31% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $25,100, and 18 calls, totaling $1,171,479.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $310.0 to $460.0 for Arista Networks during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $310.0 to $460.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $51.1 $48.2 $49.55 $370.00 $297.3K 110 2 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $19.8 $19.4 $19.8 $390.00 $194.0K 545 126 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $41.2 $39.9 $41.0 $400.00 $82.0K 309 25 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $64.1 $62.7 $63.4 $350.00 $63.4K 295 10 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $35.6 $34.0 $34.0 $400.00 $51.0K 263 21

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Arista Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Arista Networks Currently trading with a volume of 960,929, the ANET's price is down by -1.93%, now at $398.62. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 77 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Arista Networks

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $424.2.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $495. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Sell rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $320. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for Arista Networks, targeting a price of $425. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $460. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Piper Sandler lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $421.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

