Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Arista Networks

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,820, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $227,650.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $280.0 to $320.0 for Arista Networks during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Arista Networks stands at 469.71, with a total volume reaching 312.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Arista Networks, situated within the strike price corridor from $280.0 to $320.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Arista Networks 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/14/24 $23.0 $21.0 $21.55 $290.00 $43.1K 19 20 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $74.3 $72.0 $72.68 $310.00 $36.3K 130 5 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/31/24 $3.5 $3.2 $3.42 $310.00 $34.2K 375 151 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $15.8 $15.7 $15.8 $310.00 $31.6K 630 21 ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $28.6 $28.3 $28.4 $310.00 $28.4K 502 37

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Arista Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Arista Networks Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 523,693, the ANET's price is up by 0.64%, now at $309.46. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Arista Networks

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $313.4.

An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Neutral rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $302. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Arista Networks with a target price of $340. An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $285. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $320. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $320.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

