Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Archer Aviation

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ACHR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Archer Aviation.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $1,937,160, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $200,351.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $10.0 for Archer Aviation, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Archer Aviation stands at 9937.2, with a total volume reaching 70,799.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Archer Aviation, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $10.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Archer Aviation Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.4 $1.35 $1.35 $7.00 $580.9K 18.7K 4.4K ACHR PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.41 $1.36 $1.36 $7.00 $425.0K 18.7K 14.6K ACHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.41 $1.35 $1.35 $7.00 $337.7K 18.7K 9.4K ACHR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.35 $1.34 $1.35 $7.00 $253.3K 18.7K 11.5K ACHR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.35 $1.35 $1.35 $7.00 $173.4K 18.7K 5.7K

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc advances the benefits of sustainable air mobility. The company is engaged in designing and developing a fully electric vertical takeoff and landing eVTOL aircraft for use in UAM networks. It is creating an electric airline that moves people throughout cities in a quick, safe, sustainable, and cost-effective manner.

Archer Aviation's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 11,876,399, with ACHR's price down by -6.35%, positioned at $7.08. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. What The Experts Say On Archer Aviation

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.8.

* An analyst from Raymond James persists with their Outperform rating on Archer Aviation, maintaining a target price of $12. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Archer Aviation, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Archer Aviation, which currently sits at a price target of $13. * In a cautious move, an analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $12. * An analyst from Canaccord Genuity persists with their Buy rating on Archer Aviation, maintaining a target price of $13.

