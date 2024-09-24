Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Applied Optoelectronics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAOI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Applied Optoelectronics.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $65,500, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,172,909.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $12.5 and $22.5 for Applied Optoelectronics, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Applied Optoelectronics stands at 2154.62, with a total volume reaching 7,751.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Applied Optoelectronics, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.5 to $22.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAOI CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.2 $15.00 $192.0K 5.8K 800 AAOI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.5 $3.3 $3.4 $15.00 $98.2K 5.8K 912 AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.7 $4.7 $12.50 $94.0K 3.9K 603 AAOI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $12.50 $90.0K 3.9K 402 AAOI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $12.50 $88.0K 3.9K 202

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Inc is a provider of fiber-optic networking products for the Internet data center, cable television, telecommunications and fiber-to-the-home end markets. The company focuses on designing and manufacturing a range of optical communication products from components, to subassemblies, and modules to complete turn-key equipment. Demand for Applied Optoelectronics is driven by bandwidth demand in end markets. Through direct sales personnel, and manufacturing teams in the United States, China, and Taiwan, the company coordinates with customers to determine product design, qualifications, and performance. The company derives maximum revenue from Taiwan.

Where Is Applied Optoelectronics Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,501,773, the AAOI's price is up by 13.58%, now at $15.97. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Optoelectronics

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $18.5.

* In a positive move, an analyst from Raymond James has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $17. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Applied Optoelectronics, targeting a price of $20.

