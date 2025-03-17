Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Applied Mat

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Applied Mat (NASDAQ:AMAT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in AMAT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Applied Mat. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 40% bearish. Among these notable options, 8 are puts, totaling $522,485, and 7 are calls, amounting to $417,227.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $140.0 to $240.0 for Applied Mat over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Applied Mat options trades today is 940.92 with a total volume of 5,744.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Applied Mat's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Applied Mat Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.1 $9.85 $9.87 $150.00 $197.3K 1.8K 217 AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $1.21 $1.17 $1.17 $165.00 $116.1K 239 1.5K AMAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $1.3 $1.21 $1.3 $165.00 $108.0K 239 2.7K AMAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $5.95 $5.75 $5.95 $140.00 $84.4K 1.2K 148 AMAT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $3.1 $3.0 $3.05 $155.00 $61.0K 1.6K 313

About Applied Mat

Applied Materials Inc is the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturer in the world. Applied Materials has a broad portfolio spanning nearly every corner of the WFE ecosystem. Specifically, Applied Materials holds a market share leadership position in deposition, which entails the layering of new materials on semiconductor wafers. It is more exposed to general-purpose logic chips made at integrated device manufacturers and foundries. It counts the largest chipmakers in the world as customers, including TSMC, Intel, and Samsung.

In light of the recent options history for Applied Mat, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Applied Mat's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,802,753, with AMAT's price up by 0.36%, positioned at $156.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 59 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Applied Mat

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $202.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Applied Mat, maintaining a target price of $202.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

