Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Apollo Global Management

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Apollo Global Management.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 61%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $186,405, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $765,235.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $120.0 for Apollo Global Management, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apollo Global Management's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apollo Global Management's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Apollo Global Management Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.4 $11.5 $11.5 $115.00 $230.0K 1.0K 200 APO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.2 $10.7 $10.7 $120.00 $160.5K 198 150 APO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.05 $1.95 $1.95 $110.00 $87.7K 787 462 APO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $16.3 $15.5 $15.5 $120.00 $77.5K 1.6K 40 APO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.1 $7.0 $7.0 $100.00 $75.6K 408 112

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Inc is an alternative investment manager. It serves various sectors such as chemicals, manufacturing and industrial, natural resources, consumer and retail, consumer services, business services, financial services, leisure, and media and telecom and technology. The company operates in three business segments that are Asset Management, Retirement Services, and Principal Investing. It generates maximum revenue from the Retirement Services segment.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Apollo Global Management, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Apollo Global Management's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,585,435, the price of APO is down 0.0% at $103.19. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 82 days. What The Experts Say On Apollo Global Management

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.2.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Apollo Global Management, targeting a price of $128. An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $141. An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $130. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apollo Global Management, which currently sits at a price target of $129. In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $123.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

