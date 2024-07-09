Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Amphenol

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Amphenol (NYSE:APH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with APH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Amphenol.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 11% bullish and 88%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $61,020, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $411,393.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $72.5 for Amphenol, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amphenol's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amphenol's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $72.5 in the last 30 days.

Amphenol Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume APH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $9.1 $8.9 $8.9 $60.00 $89.0K 3.4K 0 APH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $8.9 $8.8 $8.8 $60.00 $88.0K 3.4K 100 APH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.5 $5.3 $5.4 $72.50 $61.0K 855 0 APH CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $6.5 $6.3 $6.4 $62.50 $54.4K 4.9K 56 APH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $65.00 $40.1K 2.2K 103

About Amphenol

Amphenol is a global supplier of connectors, sensors, and interconnect systems. Amphenol holds the second-largest connector market share globally and sells into the end markets of automotive, broadband, commercial air, industrial, IT and data communications, military, mobile devices, and mobile networks. Amphenol is diversified geographically, with operations in 40 countries.

Present Market Standing of Amphenol Currently trading with a volume of 416,370, the APH's price is up by 1.29%, now at $68.87. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Amphenol with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.