Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Amgen

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Amgen. Our analysis of options history for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 22% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $131,787, and 15 were calls, valued at $561,349.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $210.0 to $370.0 for Amgen during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale trades within a strike price range from $210.0 to $370.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/19/24 $20.7 $18.6 $19.57 $315.00 $97.8K 1.4K 13 AMGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/26/24 $5.35 $5.0 $5.23 $335.00 $52.3K 9 2 AMGN PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.15 $0.1 $3.95 $210.00 $47.3K 114 0 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.3 $19.35 $19.35 $355.00 $38.7K 40 20 AMGN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $20.3 $19.3 $19.3 $355.00 $38.6K 40 40

About Amgen

Amgen is a leader in biotechnology-based human therapeutics. Flagship drugs include red blood cell boosters Epogen and Aranesp, immune system boosters Neupogen and Neulasta, and Enbrel and Otezla for inflammatory diseases. Amgen introduced its first cancer therapeutic, Vectibix, in 2006 and markets bone-strengthening drug Prolia/Xgeva (approved 2010) and Evenity (2019). The acquisition of Onyx bolstered the firm's therapeutic oncology portfolio with Kyprolis. Recent launches include Repatha (cholesterol-lowering), Aimovig (migraine), Lumakras (lung cancer), and Tezspire (asthma). The 2023 Horizon acquisition brings several rare-disease drugs, including thyroid eye disease drug Tepezza. Amgen also has a growing biosimilar portfolio.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Amgen, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Amgen's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 279,645, the price of AMGN is up by 1.19%, reaching $334.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Amgen

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $321.5.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, maintaining a target price of $303. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Argus Research continues to hold a Buy rating for Amgen, targeting a price of $340.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

