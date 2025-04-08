Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in American Express

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $556,315 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $136,885.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $220.0 to $340.0 for American Express during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in American Express's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to American Express's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $220.0 to $340.0 over the preceding 30 days.

American Express 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $18.15 $18.1 $18.1 $250.00 $228.0K 1.3K 41 AXP PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $18.15 $17.4 $18.1 $250.00 $114.0K 1.3K 41 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/09/25 $27.55 $23.9 $26.69 $230.00 $81.8K 30 0 AXP CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $11.95 $9.45 $11.0 $247.50 $55.0K 3 50 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $18.55 $18.1 $18.1 $250.00 $52.4K 1.3K 29

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

In light of the recent options history for American Express, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of American Express

Trading volume stands at 374,205, with AXP's price up by 4.58%, positioned at $245.01.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 9 days.

Expert Opinions on American Express

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $312.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from Baird has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $265. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on American Express with a target price of $325. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $330. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $343. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on American Express with a target price of $300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for American Express with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for AXP

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for AXP

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.