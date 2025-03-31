Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in American Express

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on American Express. Our analysis of options history for American Express (NYSE:AXP) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 53% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $633,220, and 6 were calls, valued at $774,379.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $300.0 for American Express during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Express options trades today is 503.57 with a total volume of 1,855.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Express's big money trades within a strike price range of $195.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $33.0 $33.0 $33.0 $250.00 $240.9K 752 73 AXP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $33.1 $33.05 $33.1 $250.00 $201.9K 752 196 AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $28.95 $28.6 $28.95 $280.00 $188.1K 949 1 AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $31.35 $28.4 $29.5 $290.00 $162.2K 222 0 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.5 $10.1 $10.1 $265.00 $145.4K 461 144

About American Express

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of American Express, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of American Express

Currently trading with a volume of 1,331,002, the AXP's price is up by 0.12%, now at $265.81.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 17 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for American Express

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $305.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for American Express, targeting a price of $325. * An analyst from Baird upgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $265. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on American Express, maintaining a target price of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on American Express with a target price of $330.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for American Express with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for AXP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral

