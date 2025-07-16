Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in American Airlines Group

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AAL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for American Airlines Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,189,794, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $274,686.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1.0 to $15.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale trades within a strike price range from $1.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $0.49 $0.42 $0.42 $5.00 $840.0K 156.4K 20.0K AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $11.6 $10.9 $10.9 $1.00 $138.4K 72 80 AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $2.32 $2.21 $2.25 $12.00 $97.4K 14.4K 978 AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $3.8 $3.7 $3.7 $15.00 $91.3K 1.1K 6 AAL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.33 $2.28 $2.28 $10.00 $71.6K 18.0K 315

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with American Airlines Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of American Airlines Group

With a trading volume of 30,084,549, the price of AAL is up by 0.99%, reaching $12.29.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for American Airlines Group

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $12. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for American Airlines Group, targeting a price of $12. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on American Airlines Group, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for American Airlines Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for AAL

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jul 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Jul 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral

