Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in American Airlines Gr

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Airlines Gr.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $241,887 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $158,559.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $8.0 to $15.0 for American Airlines Gr over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $8.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.2 $15.00 $78.9K 23.7K 9 AAL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.04 $1.01 $1.01 $11.00 $58.3K 46.7K 662 AAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $0.7 $0.7 $0.7 $10.00 $48.8K 88.5K 731 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $0.72 $0.51 $0.51 $8.00 $43.3K 30.4K 977 AAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $0.71 $0.71 $0.71 $10.00 $40.3K 88.5K 1.3K

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

In light of the recent options history for American Airlines Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of American Airlines Gr Trading volume stands at 16,505,617, with AAL's price up by 2.96%, positioned at $10.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

