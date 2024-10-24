Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Align Tech

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Align Tech.

Looking at options history for Align Tech (NASDAQ:ALGN) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $249,770 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $284,927.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $125.0 and $212.5 for Align Tech, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Align Tech's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Align Tech's significant trades, within a strike price range of $125.0 to $212.5, over the past month.

Align Tech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $124.9 $122.5 $122.5 $125.00 $183.7K 15 15 ALGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.2 $1.6 $2.0 $170.00 $120.0K 171 1.2K ALGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.7 $2.15 $2.3 $170.00 $45.7K 171 201 ALGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $2.4 $2.1 $2.1 $212.50 $42.0K 6 201 ALGN PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.5 $0.95 $2.1 $170.00 $42.0K 171 600

About Align Tech

Align Technology is the leading manufacturer of clear aligners. Invisalign, its main product, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration in 1998 and has since dominated, controlling over 90% of the market. Invisalign can treat roughly 90% of all malocclusion cases (misaligned teeth), and there are over 230,000 Invisalign-trained dentists and orthodontists. In 2022, Invisalign treated over 2 million cases, or roughly 10% of all orthodontic cases for the year, and it has treated over 14 million patients since its launch. Align also sells intraoral scanners under the brand iTero, which captures digital impressions of patients' teeth and illustrates treatment plans. Over 85% of Invisalign cases are submitted by digital scans, and iTero scans make up over half of these scans.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Align Tech, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Align Tech With a volume of 793,567, the price of ALGN is up 5.94% at $220.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 97 days.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Align Tech with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.