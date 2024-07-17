Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Alibaba Gr Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) revealed 44 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $275,016, and 37 were calls, valued at $2,389,392.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $110.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alibaba Gr Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $12.3 $12.05 $12.1 $70.00 $198.4K 1.0K 25 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $9.1 $8.95 $9.1 $70.00 $182.0K 838 1.2K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $21.25 $21.2 $21.25 $72.50 $148.7K 146 0 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $2.17 $2.1 $2.1 $80.00 $100.6K 19.2K 1.6K BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.07 $1.02 $1.03 $85.00 $99.0K 9.2K 2.3K

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Alibaba Gr Hldgs Trading volume stands at 6,978,854, with BABA's price down by -2.16%, positioned at $76.69. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.