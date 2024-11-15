Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Albemarle

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Albemarle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 58%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $645,810, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $127,222.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $110.0 for Albemarle during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Albemarle options trades today is 1266.0 with a total volume of 2,294.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Albemarle's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.85 $11.6 $11.65 $95.00 $291.2K 790 250 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.95 $12.9 $12.9 $110.00 $101.9K 2.9K 341 ALB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.75 $7.6 $7.62 $100.00 $57.1K 1.4K 219 ALB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $13.0 $12.7 $12.85 $110.00 $43.6K 2.9K 407 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.65 $13.55 $13.65 $110.00 $42.3K 2.9K 81

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Albemarle, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Albemarle Standing Right Now? With a volume of 1,232,520, the price of ALB is down -0.61% at $101.48. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days. What The Experts Say On Albemarle

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $127.25.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Albemarle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

