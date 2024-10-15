Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Albemarle

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Albemarle.

Looking at options history for Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,135,315 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $212,662.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $200.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Albemarle stands at 786.17, with a total volume reaching 4,398.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Albemarle, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $200.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Albemarle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $7.8 $7.75 $7.8 $95.00 $344.7K 1.0K 497 ALB PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.6 $5.4 $5.55 $95.00 $144.3K 434 602 ALB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $9.45 $9.3 $9.35 $90.00 $137.1K 1.1K 477 ALB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $115.00 $77.2K 928 193 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.4 $9.3 $9.35 $90.00 $66.4K 1.1K 632

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Albemarle, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Albemarle's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,244,908, with ALB's price down by -2.7%, positioned at $96.91. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Albemarle

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $110.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Albemarle options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

