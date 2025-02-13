Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Airbnb

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Airbnb.

Looking at options history for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) we detected 39 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,316,369 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $11,528,486.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $210.0 for Airbnb during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $35.2 $32.45 $34.0 $140.00 $9.8M 392 2.9K ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.3 $4.9 $5.15 $137.00 $673.5K 550 1.5K ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $5.55 $5.5 $5.55 $138.00 $179.2K 82 46 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.9 $4.75 $4.9 $143.00 $175.2K 750 363 ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.5 $6.35 $6.5 $140.00 $130.0K 4.9K 417

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Sept. 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Airbnb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Airbnb With a trading volume of 2,682,455, the price of ABNB is down by -0.89%, reaching $139.28. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 0 days from now. Expert Opinions on Airbnb

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $96.0.

An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Underweight rating on Airbnb, maintaining a target price of $96.

