Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Airbnb

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $174,919, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $389,760.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $115.0 to $180.0 for Airbnb during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Airbnb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Airbnb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $115.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $14.55 $9.4 $12.0 $180.00 $120.0K 460 100 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.05 $13.9 $13.9 $130.00 $102.8K 1.4K 89 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $14.4 $14.2 $14.2 $145.00 $69.5K 664 49 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $5.9 $5.3 $5.7 $143.00 $57.0K 148 102 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.35 $11.1 $11.05 $134.00 $49.7K 170 45

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

In light of the recent options history for Airbnb, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Airbnb Trading volume stands at 1,734,677, with ABNB's price up by 1.81%, positioned at $140.31. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 1 days. What The Experts Say On Airbnb

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $130.75.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Airbnb options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

