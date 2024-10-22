Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Affirm Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Affirm Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) revealed 28 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 39% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $195,325, and 25 were calls, valued at $2,775,457.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $70.0 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Affirm Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Affirm Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.0 $3.85 $3.9 $47.50 $585.0K 3.4K 1.6K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.9 $7.85 $7.85 $40.00 $573.8K 3.9K 735 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.1 $8.0 $8.0 $40.00 $280.0K 3.9K 1.1K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $11.55 $11.45 $11.45 $37.50 $175.2K 396 154 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $10.65 $10.6 $10.65 $37.50 $157.6K 1.1K 209

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Affirm Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Affirm Holdings Currently trading with a volume of 1,851,507, the AFRM's price is down by -0.23%, now at $43.55. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. What The Experts Say On Affirm Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $51.4.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from BTIG upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $68. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $52. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Affirm Holdings with a target price of $54. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Morgan Stanley upgrades its rating to Equal-Weight with a revised price target of $37. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $46.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

