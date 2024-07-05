Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Affirm Holdings

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Affirm Holdings.

Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $327,400 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $338,395.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $27.5 and $32.5 for Affirm Holdings, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.5 to $32.5 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.1 $5.85 $6.0 $30.00 $300.0K 346 0 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.85 $4.8 $4.85 $30.00 $88.2K 174 10 AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.95 $3.9 $3.95 $32.50 $81.7K 162 0 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.15 $5.0 $5.05 $27.50 $47.4K 224 0 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $27.50 $36.5K 224 95

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Affirm Holdings, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,239,895, with AFRM's price down by -1.05%, positioned at $28.68. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

