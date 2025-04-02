Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Adobe

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe.

Looking at options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 23% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $283,549 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $258,625.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $285.0 and $470.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale activity within a strike price range from $285.0 to $470.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $93.45 $89.0 $89.0 $470.00 $89.0K 105 10 ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $4.2 $4.05 $4.07 $350.00 $81.4K 1.5K 208 ADBE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $7.75 $7.4 $7.57 $400.00 $74.9K 858 107 ADBE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $102.35 $101.2 $101.79 $285.00 $40.7K 0 10 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $83.6 $82.4 $83.6 $465.00 $33.4K 357 0

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Current Position of Adobe

Trading volume stands at 1,181,612, with ADBE's price up by 0.94%, positioned at $386.8.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 71 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Adobe

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $462.0.

* An analyst from Baird persists with their Neutral rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $410. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $430. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Underweight rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $390. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $550. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $530.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Adobe with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for ADBE

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Jefferies Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Keybanc Upgrades Underweight Sector Weight Mar 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Perform Market Perform

