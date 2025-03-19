Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Accenture

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Accenture (NYSE:ACN), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ACN often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Accenture. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,000, and 11 calls, totaling $477,861.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $310.0 and $340.0 for Accenture, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Accenture's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Accenture's whale trades within a strike price range from $310.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Accenture Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $19.2 $18.7 $19.0 $315.00 $114.0K 26 60 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.2 $6.8 $6.9 $340.00 $53.1K 99 193 ACN CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $9.9 $9.4 $9.6 $335.00 $45.1K 82 47 ACN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $45.3 $42.7 $44.3 $310.00 $44.3K 602 10 ACN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $7.1 $6.8 $6.8 $340.00 $42.1K 99 353

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Accenture, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Accenture Currently trading with a volume of 823,052, the ACN's price is down by -0.17%, now at $323.51. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Accenture

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $382.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stifel keeps a Buy rating on Accenture with a target price of $380. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Market Perform rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $370. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Accenture with a target price of $372. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Outperform rating on Accenture, maintaining a target price of $398. * An analyst from Baird upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $390.

