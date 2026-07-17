UNP to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing for the Stock?

Union Pacific Corporation UNP is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 23, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNP’s second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 1.9% over the past 60 days to $3.20 per share. The consensus mark for earnings implies a 5.6% rise from the year-ago actuals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNP’s second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $6.60 billion, indicating 7.2% growth year over year.

Union Pacific has an encouraging earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the preceding four quarters and missed once in the remaining, delivering an average beat of 2.3%.

Union Pacific Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Union Pacific Corporation price-eps-surprise | Union Pacific Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things are likely to have shaped up for Union Pacific this earnings season.

Factors to Note Ahead of UNP’s Q2 Earnings Release

We expect the company’s top-line performance in the to-be-reported quarter to have been boosted by an uptick in demand for services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for freight revenues (which accounts for the majority portion of total revenues) is pegged at $6.42 billion, which indicates a 10% increase from second-quarter 2025 actuals.

The consensus mark for other revenues is pegged at $306.03 million, implying a 1.6% decrease from the second-quarter 2025 actuals.

On the contrary, persistent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and ongoing supply-chain disruptions are also likely to have pressured the company's bottom line. The decline in shipment volumes are likely to have offset the benefits of pricing initiatives, hampering the company’s prospects in the June-end quarter of 2026.

What Our Model Says About UNP

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Union Pacific this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

UNP has an Earnings ESP of +0.34% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Highlights of UNP’s Q1 Results

UNP reported mixed first-quarter 2026 results, wherein the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Quarterly earnings (excluding 6 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.93 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.8% and increased 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating revenues of $6.21 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.22 billion but rose 3.15% on a year-over-year basis

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Transportation sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

CSX Corporation CSX has an Earnings ESP of +1.31% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. CSX is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 22, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second-quarter 2026 earnings has been revised upward by 6.38% over the past 60 days to 50 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.82 billion, indicating a 6.90% increase from the second-quarter 2025 actuals.

Schneider National SNDR has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. SNDR is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 30.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2026 earnings has been remained flat at 22 cents over the past 60 days. SNDR’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the preceding four quarters (missing the mark twice and met the mark once in the remaining three quarters). The average miss is 17.97%.

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Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.