UNP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $241.08, changing hands as low as $239.60 per share. Union Pacific Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNP's low point in its 52 week range is $199.33 per share, with $258.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $241.06. The UNP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

