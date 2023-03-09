Culture

Unofficial World Record Set For Highest Amount of P2P Bitcoin Lightning Transactions Paid In 3 Minutes

March 09, 2023 — 07:35 pm EST

Written by BtcCasey for Bitcoin Magazine ->

The Praia Bitcoin experiment set a record with P2P transactions occurring every three seconds.

On February 18, 2023, a new world record for peer-to-peer (P2P) bitcoin transactions was established using the Lightning Network. The Praia Bitcoin experiment, a Brazilian nonprofit social project, was able to perform 71 P2P bitcoin transactions in just 3 minutes and 33 seconds, making it the largest number of P2P bitcoin transactions via Lightning to occur in the shortest time possible. 

Kits were distributed to students and residents of the village of Jericoacoara, containing a piggy bank, a t-shirt and a Bitcoin debit card (Bolt Card), and using this, a payment was made every three seconds.

Children were able to use the card by tapping it at 21 local merchants, as well as buying fruits at school for 10 sats, approximately one cent in Brazilian currency. All of this was done with no smartphone required. The initiative was organized by Fernando Motolese, Vinicius Kinczel, and Lucia Helena Buso and was supported by 2go Fintech, Bipa CEO Luiz Parreira, and Bitcoin Beach. The achievement was audited by Lucas Ferreira of Lightning Labs, confirming that the funds traveled between the Bitcoin servers and were available in the Lightning wallets of the participants.

Fernando Motolese, founder of Praia Bitcoin, explained why the record is important. "This record is proof of the power of Bitcoin and that it's ready for the masses," he said. "We're excited to see what the future holds for the Lightning Network, and we hope this achievement inspires other communities to adopt Bitcoin as a medium of exchange and who knows, maybe even surpass our record."

The Praia Bitcoin team plans to try a new attempt to break their own record later this year, but this time with the Guinness Book of World Records team in attendance, in order to make it an official record.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Culture
Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.