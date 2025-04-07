UNM Stock Outperforms Industry, Trades at a Discount: Time to Hold?

Shares of Unum Group UNM have gained 33.6% in the past year compared with the industry's growth of 21.7%. The Finance sector has returned 4%, while the Zacks S&P 500 index has declined 1.9% in the said time frame.



Unum Group shares are trading well above the 200-day moving average, indicating a bullish trend.



The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.53 million.

UNM Outperforms Industry, Sector & S&P 500 in One Year



UNM Shares are Affordable

UNM shares are trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.15, lower than the industry average of 1.81. Its pricing, at a discount to the industry average, gives a better entry point to investors. Also, it has a Value Score of A. Shares of other insurers like Fidelity National Financial, Inc. AMSF and Aflac Incorporated AFL are trading at a multiple higher than the industry average, while shares of Employers Holdings Inc EIG are trading at a multiple lower than the industry average.



UNM’s Encouraging Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unum Group’s 2025 revenues is pegged at $13.38 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 3.8%.



The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 8.6% and 4.1%, respectively, from the corresponding 2024 estimates.



Earnings have grown 12.9% in the past five years, better than the industry average of 3.6%. The accident and health insurer has a solid surprise history. It surpassed earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average beat being 2.94%.

Factors Impacting UNM

Premiums, the primary component of UNM’s top line, continue to gain from its healthy in-force block growth and higher sales. In 2025, Unum Group expects sales growth in the range of 5-10%, premium growth in the band of 4-7% and adjusted operating return on equity (ROE) between 21% and 23% from core business. The company estimates 8-12% growth in adjusted operating EPS in 2025. For the long term, it expects sales growth in the range of 8-12%, premium growth in the band of 4-7% and adjusted operating earnings per share growth between 8% and 12%.



Unum Group is poised to grow on the operational excellence of Unum U.S. and Colonial Life. Encouraging sales trends, strong persistency in group lines and growth of new product lines like dental and vision, coupled with favorable risk results, should benefit Unum U.S. and Colonial Life, the two largest operating segments.



Management estimates sales growth of 5-10% and premium growth of 3.6%, as well as adjusted operating ROE in the range of 23-25% in 2025, for Unum U.S. It expects sales growth in the range of 5-10%, premium growth in the range of 2-4% and adjusted operating ROE in the range of 18-20% for Colonial Life in 2025.



Unum Group enjoys a solid capital position and substantial statutory earnings and capital, leading to financial flexibility.

UNM’s Impressive Dividend History

Unum Group has consistently enhanced shareholders’ value through dividend hikes. The board has increased the shareholder dividend by 15%, effective in the third quarter of 2024, putting the dividend payout ratio right around 20%. It also marked the 15th dividend hike in the last 14 years. The dividend yield of the company was 2.3%, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Final Take on UNM Stock

Favorable sales trends and risk experience, strong persistency, an improving rate environment, solid capital position, higher return on capital and effective capital deployment should continue to favor UNM over the long term. The insurer should continue to gain from favorable growth estimates as well as the affordability of the stock. It is, therefore, wise to retain this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

