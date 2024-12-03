UNM Stock Gains 68.9% YTD: What Should Be Investors' Approach Now?

Shares of Unum Group UNM have gained 68.9% year to date, outperforming the industry's rise of 42.6%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 index have returned 24.6% and 26.7% in the said time frame, respectively. With a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 1.3 million. Currently priced at $76.35, the stock is slightly below its 52-week high of $77.63.

UNM Outperforms Industry, Sector, S&P



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The rally was driven by favorable growth estimates, strong persistency in group lines and the growth of new product lines, improved premium income, prudent capital deployment and a solid capital position.



The expected long-term earnings growth rate is 9%, which is higher than the industry average of 3.8%. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) insurer has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing in one, with an average surprise of 3.17%.

UNM’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Unum Group’s 2024 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $12.95 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 4.2%.



The consensus estimate for 2025 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 5.5% and 3.9%, respectively, from the corresponding 2024 estimates.

Optimistic Analyst Sentiment on UNM

Three of the 13 analysts covering the stock have raised estimates for 2024, and four analysts have raised the same for 2025 over the past 30 days. Thus, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 and 2025 moved 0.1% and 0.7% north, respectively, in the last 30 days.

UNM Trading Above 50-Day and 200-Day Moving Average

This multi-line insurer is trading above its 50-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $65.47 and $55.64, respectively, indicating solid upward momentum. SMA is a widely used technical analysis tool to predict future price trends by analyzing historical price data.

Will the Bull Run Continue?

Premiums, the primary component of UNM’s top line, continue to gain from its healthy in-force block growth and higher sales. Unum Group expects sales growth in the range of 7-10% and premium growth in the band of 5-7% in 2024. For the long term, it expects sales growth in the range of 8-12% and premium growth in the band of 4-7%.



UNM is poised to grow on the operational excellence of Unum U.S. and Colonial Life. Encouraging sales trends, strong persistency in group lines and growth of new product lines like dental and vision, coupled with favorable risk results, should benefit Unum U.S. and Colonial Life, the two largest operating segments.



Management estimates sales growth of 5-10% and premium growth of 5-7% in 2024 for Unum U.S. It expects sales growth in the range of 8-12% and premium growth in the band of 2-4% for Colonial Life in 2024.



Unum Group enjoys a solid capital position and substantial statutory earnings and capital, leading to financial flexibility.

UNM’s Impressive Dividend History

Unum Group has consistently enhanced shareholders’ value through dividend hikes. The board has increased the shareholder dividend by 15%, effective in the third quarter of 2024, putting the dividend payout ratio right around 20%. It also marked the 15th dividend hike in the last 14 years. The dividend yield of the company was 2.4%, higher than the industry average of 1.9%, making it an attractive pick for yield-seeking investors.

Key Picks

Investors interested in the insurance industry may look at some better-ranked players like EverQuote, Inc. EVER, CNO Financial Group, Inc. CNO and Radian Group Inc. RDN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EverQuote’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 147.4% and 10.7%, respectively. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 149.58%. Year to date, shares of EVER have rallied 58.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNO Financial’s 2024 and 2025 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 20.7% and 0.6%. It beat earnings estimates in three of the past four quarters while missing in one, with an average surprise of 24.51%. Year to date, shares of CNO have gained 41.2%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Radian’s 2024 and 2025 revenues implies year-over-year growth of 6.4% and 4.8%, respectively. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 17.65%. Year to date, shares of RDN have gained 25.2%.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Unum Group (UNM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EverQuote, Inc. (EVER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.