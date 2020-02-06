UNM Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Unum Group (Symbol: UNM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.48, changing hands as high as $30.57 per share. Unum Group shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNM's low point in its 52 week range is $24.71 per share, with $38.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.75. The UNM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

