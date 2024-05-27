Unlocking Zoom Video (ZM) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you evaluated the performance of Zoom Video Communications' (ZM) international operations for the quarter ending April 2024? Given the extensive global presence of this video-conferencing company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Presence in international markets can act as a hedge against domestic economic downturns and provide access to faster-growing economies. However, this diversification also brings complexities due to currency fluctuations, geopolitical risks and differing market dynamics.

Our review of ZM's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.14 billion, marking an increase of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting ZM's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Unveiling Trends in ZM's International Revenues

APAC accounted for 12.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $138 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -1.57%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $140.2 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, APAC contributed $141.89 million (12.4%) and $141 million (12.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Of the total revenue, $184 million came from EMEA during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 16.1%. This represented a surprise of +7.23% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $171.59 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $182.98 million, or 16%, and $180 million, or 16.3%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Zoom Video, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $1.15 billion, reflecting an increase of 0.9% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: APAC is anticipated to contribute 12.5% or $143.66 million and EMEA 15.1% or $173.87 million.

For the full year, a total revenue of $4.61 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 1.9% from the year before. The revenues from APAC and EMEA are expected to make up 12.5% and 15% of this total, corresponding to $575.27 million and $690.54 million respectively.

Key Takeaways

Zoom Video's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

With the increasing intricacies of global interdependence and geopolitical strife, Wall Street analysts meticulously observe these patterns, especially for companies with an international footprint, to tweak their forecasts of earnings. Importantly, several additional factors, such as a company's domestic market status, also impact these earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At present, Zoom Video holds a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This ranking implies that its near-term performance might mirror the overall market movement. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zoom Video's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has gained 1.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 4.8% increase. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Zoom Video is a part, has risen 9.3% over the same period. The company's shares have declined 11.1% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 4.6% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 7.9%.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

