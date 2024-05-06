Unlocking Wesco International (WCC) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Did you analyze how Wesco International (WCC) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending March 2024? Given the widespread global presence of this maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of WCC's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $5.35 billion, experiencing a decline of 3.1% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of WCC's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Dive into WCC's International Revenue Trends

During the quarter, Canada contributed $718.5 million in revenue, making up 13.4% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $682.87 million, this meant a surprise of +5.22%. Looking back, Canada contributed $669.9 million, or 12.2%, in the previous quarter, and $759.4 million, or 13.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Of the total revenue, $633.9 million came from Other International during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 11.9%. This represented a surprise of -3% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $653.52 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $723.9 million, or 13.2%, and $672 million, or 12.2%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

International Revenue Predictions

Wall Street analysts expect Wesco International to report $5.63 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 2% from the year-ago quarter. Canada and Other International are expected to contribute 13% ($733.24 million) and 10.7% ($600.27 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $22.41 billion in total revenue, up 0.1% from the previous year. Revenues from Canada and Other International are expected to constitute 12.9% ($2.89 billion) and 11.1% ($2.49 billion) of the total, respectively.

The Bottom Line

Wesco International's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

Our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, with its externally validated exceptional track record, harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions to serve as a dependable measure for anticipating the short-term price trends of stocks.

Wesco International, bearing a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), is expected to underperform the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Wesco International's Recent Stock Market Performance

Over the past month, the stock has seen a decline of 2.4% in its value, whereas the Zacks S&P 500 composite has posted a decrease of 1.6%. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, Wesco International's industry group, has descended 0.7% over the identical span. In the past three months, there's been a decline of 13.5% in the company's stock price, against a rise of 3.8% in the S&P 500 index. The broader sector has increased by 4.2% during this interval.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.