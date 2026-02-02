Unlocking V.F. (VFC) International Revenues: Trends, Surprises, and Prospects

Have you assessed how the international operations of V.F. (VFC) performed in the quarter ended December 2025? For this maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

The global economy today is deeply interlinked, making a company's engagement with international markets a critical factor in determining its financial success and growth path. It has become essential for investors to comprehend how much a company relies on these foreign markets, as this understanding reveals the firm's potential for consistent earnings, its capacity to harness different economic cycles, and its overall growth prospects.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

Upon examining VFC's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $2.88 billion, marking an increase of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter. We will next turn our attention to dissecting VFC's international revenue to get a clearer picture of how significant its operations are outside its main base.

Trends in VFC's Revenue from International Markets

Asia-Pacific generated $408.4 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 14.2% of the total. This represented a surprise of -7.16% compared to the $439.9 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia-Pacific accounted for $386.6 million (13.8%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $432.9 million (15.3%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $928.7 million came from Europe during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 32.3%. This represented a surprise of -2.72% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $954.64 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $1.07 billion, or 38.3%, and $894.2 million, or 31.6%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Revenue Projections for Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect V.F. to report $2.13 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating a decline of 0.7% from the year-ago quarter. Asia-Pacific and Europe are expected to contribute 16% (translating to $340.15 million), and 41% ($871.87 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $9.24 billion for the full year, marking a decrease of 4.1% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from Asia-Pacific and Europe are projected to be 15.4% ($1.42 billion), and 37.2% ($3.43 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for V.F.. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

V.F., bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Assessing V.F.'s Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the past month, the stock has gained 7.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 0.7% increase. The Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector, of which V.F. is a part, has declined 4.1% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 33.8% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 2.1% increase. Over the same period, the sector has declined 4%

