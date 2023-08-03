Unlocking the Next Wave of Innovation: Bots, Communities, and Mass Adoption

By James Young

As multiple web3 technologies, in particular blockchain and AI, converge to enable more complex and powerful services and user scenarios, builders have an obligation to ensure their safe and ethical use. The best way of doing so involves simplifying user experiences using bots as ethical conduits, which will not only drive widespread adoption but also ensure that next generation web3 platforms are pro-social and community driven.

Web3 is a new frontier, a paradigm shift in the way we interact with digital assets and therefore the broader world. It's transformative, it's disruptive, and it's complex. For those stepping into this landscape for the first time, there's often a steep learning curve to navigate. That's where the rising trend of bots comes into play, which offers the potential to simplify user experiences and ignite widespread adoption.

Within the web3 space, bots serve as critical conduits, linking newcomers to crypto OGs and protocols in a way that is proactive and intuitive. More specifically, they bypass the need for users to trudge through technical complexities, replacing them with a conversational interface that turns nuanced operations into straightforward commands and outcomes.

Perhaps the most compelling attribute of these bots is their ability to function within a group context. For instance, when integrated into popular chat platforms, they can provide instantaneous updates, respond in real time, and even execute transactions directly within group chats. This functionality has far-reaching implications; it means the dynamics of group decision-making, community interaction, and collective brainstorming can be revolutionized in a way that makes the entire process more seamless and engaging.

Moreover, recent innovations like EIP4337 – the Ethereum Improvement Proposal that enables non-custodial wallet integration in apps – promise to supercharge this transition. By circumventing the current restrictions of EOAs (Externally-Owned Accounts) via pro-social features such as gasless transactions, multi-signature account recovery, and social recovery features, EIP3447 is a significant step forward towards user-friendly self custody – especially when paired with existing key management technologies like MPC (Multi Party Computation). Together, these features empower users to harness the advantages of decentralization without the complexities of private key management.

Complementing this is the concept of sponsored transactions, where an entity other than the user can cover transaction fees, further lowering the barriers for those new to web3. From an end user perspective, this is akin to using a payment app without processing or hidden fees. Finally, we have a viable solution to the “chicken or egg" problem of new users not having crypto but needing it to do transactions.

When you consider these advancements collectively – bots operating within a group context, non-custodial wallet integrations, and sponsored transactions – they shape up as a potent combination. By relegating gas fees and other technical mechanisms to the background, these capabilities open the door for everything from sponsored web3 advertisements to smoother onboarding of traditional internet denizens to web3. In short, these advancements paint a picture of a future where the complexities of blockchain are seamlessly concealed, offering users an accessible, intuitive, and powerful tool without the need to understand, or even be aware of, the web3 world.

As we stand at the precipice of this web3 revolution, our responsibility extends beyond simply celebrating these advancements. We must harness them to their fullest potential because they hold the promise to usher in the next billion users.

However, as we approach this web3 revolution, we must also acknowledge and address the potential dark side of bot technology. AI automation hallucination–a phenomenon where a bot's algorithm generates misinformation–can lead to confusion and misuse. Similarly, bots can be exploited by platform attacks, posing a significant threat to web3 security. The antidote to these challenges is the combination of human curation and system safeguards, which will include new modalities as well as existing approaches such as the RLHF (Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback) methodology of AI training.

Our responsibility, then, is not just to celebrate and adopt these advancements, but also to ensure their safe and ethical use. Doing so requires the industry to continuously simplify technology while pushing its boundaries, and mass adoption will only be possible once our applications are both powerful and accessible.

About the author:

James Young is the co-founder of Collab.Land. James has founded and grown web-based companies since the early 2000s. He was the first lead developer for Zynga's game Farmville, and worked in previous roles as a software developer and chief architect. An early crypto community member, James co-wrote a white paper on token-curated registries in 2017, was a co-creator of the Moloch DAO framework, and co-summoner of MetaCartel.

James is proud to be involved in the evolution of the Internet by empowering individuals through digital ownership. In 2019, he co-founded Collab.Land. When he’s not thinking about crypto, James’ hobbies include working on other emergent technologies, as well as working/vegging out.

Twitter - https://twitter.com/jamesyoung

Linkedin - https://www.linkedin.com/in/jamessyoung/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.